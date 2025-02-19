Previous
Mum's new shoes by boxplayer
Mum's haul from the shoe shop. I was pleased she got the silver ones, not her usual style but very nice.

19 February 2025
Walthamstow E17
Comfy shoe choices for sure.
February 19th, 2025  
