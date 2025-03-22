Sign up
Previous
Photo 2302
Park bench brunch
Enjoying brunch from the street food stalls in the park market. Mild enough now to sit outside.
Swedish dancing
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-22
Posh flytipping
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-22
22 March 2025
Walthamstow E17
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8648
photos
182
followers
204
following
630% complete
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
1877
79
1878
80
1879
1880
2302
81
Tags
park
,
bench
,
brunch
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to be able to enjoy time outside.
March 23rd, 2025
