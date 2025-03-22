Previous
Park bench brunch by boxplayer
Photo 2302

Park bench brunch

Enjoying brunch from the street food stalls in the park market. Mild enough now to sit outside.

Swedish dancing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-22
Posh flytipping https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-22

22 March 2025
Walthamstow E17
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
630% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to be able to enjoy time outside.
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact