The Wrong Hands
No 2 in Mark Billingham's new detective series featuring DS Declan Miller, the maverick ballroom dancing detective. And a pair of chopped off hands in a briefcase.
Trapped
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-03-24
Italian peppers
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-24
24 March 2025
Walthamstow E17
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
2
0
book
,
novel
,
bookmark
,
mark billingham
,
read books
,
the wrong hands
Beverley
ace
Ooo
March 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I have read MB in the past. This sounds intriguing.
March 24th, 2025
