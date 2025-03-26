Sign up
Stained glass
Old Dutch stained glass collected by the Brunner family who lived in National Trust Greys Court.
26 March 2025
Near Henley, Oxfordshire
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Boxplayer
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
window
,
sunlight
,
reflections
,
shadow
,
stairs
,
stained glass
,
staircase
,
national trust
,
greys court
