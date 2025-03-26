Previous
Stained glass by boxplayer
Photo 2304

Stained glass

Old Dutch stained glass collected by the Brunner family who lived in National Trust Greys Court.

26 March 2025
Near Henley, Oxfordshire
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
