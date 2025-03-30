Sign up
Photo 2306
Three altos and a soprano
...went into a bar...
Posing happily before the concert.
Tonight's entertainment
Park tulips
30 March 2025
Westminster SW1
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
concert
,
selfie
,
singers
