Photo 2309
Landlines
The usual lovely combination of writing about nature, walking long distances through amazing countryside and in this case the power of physical activity to work wonders with chronic and progressive conditions.
Inside the tulip
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-04-03
3 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
book
nature
peacock
butterfly
bookmark
foxglove
read books
raynor winn
landlines
Casablanca
ace
I have been reading The Salt Path. I like her writing. Powerful and moving.
April 3rd, 2025
