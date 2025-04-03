Previous
Landlines by boxplayer
Landlines

The usual lovely combination of writing about nature, walking long distances through amazing countryside and in this case the power of physical activity to work wonders with chronic and progressive conditions.

I have been reading The Salt Path. I like her writing. Powerful and moving.
