Previous
Photo 2311
Goat willow
Also known as pussy willow - past its best at Hollow Pond.
Through the trees
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-04-06
6 April 2025
Leyton E11
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
5
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
8682
photos
182
followers
204
following
633% complete
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2308
93
2309
2310
94
95
2311
96
Views
8
5
1
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
6th April 2025 1:15pm
Public
tree
,
spring
,
pond
,
willow
,
swan
,
catkins
,
pussy willow
,
epping forest
,
goat willow
,
hollow pond
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice composition
April 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
April 6th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely, I had a little golden book named pussy willow as a young child and I've always loved to think of these trees, even if I've never seen one
April 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture between the branches.
April 6th, 2025
haskar
ace
You portrayed the swan beautifully.
April 6th, 2025
