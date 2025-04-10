Previous
Both snoring by boxplayer
Both snoring

Mum sneakily let the naughty black and white cat in and it rushed upstairs to fall asleep on our faux fur where Dave found her when he returned from work and joined in the slumbering.

10 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
Brigette ace
sweet!
April 10th, 2025  
FunnyFace
Ha ha, that's wonderful! Do you know who's cat it is? If ever want to check for a chip, let me know - have a scanner and my mate from cats protection can contact an owner, just in case missing.
April 10th, 2025  
