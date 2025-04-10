Sign up
Photo 2312
Both snoring
Mum sneakily let the naughty black and white cat in and it rushed upstairs to fall asleep on our faux fur where Dave found her when he returned from work and joined in the slumbering.
Grafted
10 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
10th April 2025
bed
black and white
cat
sleep
sleeping
asleep
Brigette
ace
sweet!
April 10th, 2025
FunnyFace
Ha ha, that's wonderful! Do you know who's cat it is? If ever want to check for a chip, let me know - have a scanner and my mate from cats protection can contact an owner, just in case missing.
April 10th, 2025
