Photo 2315
Ice cream
Dave had to go for a normal vanilla ice cream in a cone because apparently they've stopped making the oyster cones.
Ducks on the pond
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-04-19
19 April 2025
High Beach, Epping Forest
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
1
1
cone
ice cream
Zilli~
ace
Humm, what about the Flake?
April 19th, 2025
