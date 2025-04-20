Sign up
Previous
Photo 2316
Fazer chocolate egg
These are the best. A real egg shell with solid chocolate inside. How's it done?
Bags of random sh**
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-04-20
20 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8701
photos
179
followers
200
following
634% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
20th April 2025 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
easter
,
egg
,
finnish
,
fazer
,
easter egg
,
egg shell
Susan Wakely
ace
Never heard of these.
April 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
New to me, not heard of these.
April 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Deliciousness…
April 20th, 2025
