Photo 2318
Birdsong
The last day of the Birdsong folk weekend at Kings Place. Excellent afternoon and evening with Miranda Rutter's supremely gorgeous Bird Tunes set and Chris Wood's sharp observational and heartfelt songwriting.
The full works
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-04-27
27 April 2025
King's Cross N1
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8710
photos
180
followers
199
following
635% complete
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2317
112
113
114
115
116
2318
117
Views
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th April 2025 8:03pm
Tags
sign
,
music
,
bird
,
folk
,
folk music
,
birdsong
,
kings place
