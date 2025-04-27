Previous
Birdsong by boxplayer
Birdsong

The last day of the Birdsong folk weekend at Kings Place. Excellent afternoon and evening with Miranda Rutter's supremely gorgeous Bird Tunes set and Chris Wood's sharp observational and heartfelt songwriting.

The full works https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-04-27

27 April 2025
King's Cross N1
