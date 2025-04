We've not been that impressed with our replacement bread machine we got in January. Stodgy loaves though we found it hard to put our finger on it or wondered if it was old ingredients or the recipe changes they've made.But this was the limit yesterday - 2 large white loaves came out like this - 3 inches at its highest point. Argos are delivering a replacement tomorrow.Long shadows https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-04-29 29 April 2025Walthamstow E17