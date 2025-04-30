Sign up
Photo 2320
The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
The start in popular consciousness at least of that whole psychological model of the dual personality. Influenced the thinking around the identity and behaviour of Jack the Ripper even. Quite an atmospheric tale.
Alliums
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-04-30
30 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8715
photos
179
followers
199
following
635% complete
Views
7
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
30th April 2025 6:44pm
Tags
book
,
novel
,
bookmark
,
robert louis stevenson
,
read books
,
the strange case of dr jekyll and mr hyde
