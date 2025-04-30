Previous
The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by boxplayer
The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

The start in popular consciousness at least of that whole psychological model of the dual personality. Influenced the thinking around the identity and behaviour of Jack the Ripper even. Quite an atmospheric tale.

30 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
