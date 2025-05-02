Previous
Nibbles on the lawn by boxplayer
Nibbles on the lawn

Temperature still warm on Friday so we ate pre-dinner snacks outside on arriving for our stay at Pugin's house.

Main staircase at the Grange https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-05-02

2 May 2025
Ramsgate, Kent
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
