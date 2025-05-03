Previous
Next
Sitting room at the Grange by boxplayer
Photo 2322

Sitting room at the Grange

Augustus Pugin's sitting room at the Grange - managed by the Landmark Trust - where we stayed over the long May bank holiday weekend. Wallpaper designed by him with his motto and arms and a portrait of his third wife Jane on the wall.

Red valerian on the cliff top https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-05-03

3 May 2025
Ramsgate, Kent
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
636% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
So much history…
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact