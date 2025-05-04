Previous
Ramsgate lunch by boxplayer
Superb lunch at the Arch Bar of garlicky prawns, prawn salad, loaded chips and lots of ciabatta and butter. We ate it all.

Ramsgate lighthouse https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-05-04

Ramsgate, Kent
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Neil ace
Bon appetite looks delicious.
May 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Scrumptious in the sunshine…
May 7th, 2025  
