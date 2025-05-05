Previous
Next
Morris dancers by boxplayer
Photo 2324

Morris dancers

Taking a rest - note their sticks in their bags - during the Whitstable May Day celebrations.

Finished jigsaw https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-05-05

5 May 2025
Whitstable, Kent
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
636% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Nice candid shot
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact