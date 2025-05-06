Previous
St Augustine's Church by boxplayer
St Augustine's Church

The view from an upstairs window at the Grange, Augustus Pugin's Ramsgate home. He also designed this church next door where he's buried in a vault.

6 May 2025
Ramsgate, Kent
