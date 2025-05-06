Sign up
Photo 2325
St Augustine's Church
The view from an upstairs window at the Grange, Augustus Pugin's Ramsgate home. He also designed this church next door where he's buried in a vault.
Leveret at St Clement's
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-05-06
6 May 2025
Ramsgate, Kent
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
126
127
Tags
window
,
church
,
view
,
ramsgate
,
augustus pugin
,
st augustine's church
