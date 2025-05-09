Sign up
Photo 2326
Yellow gold
An interesting colour variant of iris - just the one. Dave got these iris bulbs from work where they were being thrown out, so they're a bit random.
Iris time
9 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Tags
yellow
flower
golden
gold
iris
garden
Renee Salamon
ace
Fab colour, so unusual for an iris
May 9th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love this one!
May 9th, 2025
