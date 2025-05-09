Previous
Yellow gold by boxplayer
Yellow gold

An interesting colour variant of iris - just the one. Dave got these iris bulbs from work where they were being thrown out, so they're a bit random.

9 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
Renee Salamon ace
Fab colour, so unusual for an iris
May 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love this one!
May 9th, 2025  
