Well this was excellent. I'm sure you're as familiar with the story as I am from film adaptations and the musical. But still a great read - as the Martians come to earth and all seems lost for humanity.What I found very entertaining was the incredibly mundane setting for the invasion of the Surrey commuter belt and the fringes of London. The whole thing very gripping throughout.