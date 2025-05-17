Previous
Let the Eurovision Song Contest begin by boxplayer
Let the Eurovision Song Contest begin

The start of this evening's marathon, won resoundingly by Austria's young countertenor.

17 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
My vote went to Sweden and those sauna boys....they made me laugh.
Boxplayer ace
@casablanca oh yes indeed!
Beverley ace
Great fun
