Previous
Photo 2336
Natural dyes
A friend and her professional partner got a commission to hang their naturally dyed fabrics in Toast shop windows. How exciting.
Frigg
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-05-28
28 May 2025
Bath, Somerset
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
2336
2336
9
1
3
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
28th May 2025 2:59pm
Public
window
shop
toast
fabric
textiles
dyed
natural dyes
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
May 28th, 2025
