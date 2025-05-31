Previous
Paaaand (and a little bit more) a bowl by boxplayer
I'm literally still reeling from the realisation that the cost of living crisis has really hit the high street market.

For so long, the market cries of 'Paaaaand a bowl' (and that perennial favourite 'Banaaaanas!') have echoed along the stalls. 'Paaaaand (and 20) a bowl' just doesn't have the same effect.

Oyster shells https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-05-31

31 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely
Probably one less piece of fruit as well.
May 31st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Lovely image - even at £1.20 a bowl!
May 31st, 2025  
Tim L
Better than the alternative, shrinkflation.

Nice image. I'm amazed more people don't post colorful market photos, or are we just the lucky ones with colorful local markets ?
May 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford
😂 you described the stall holders call perfectly-I can just hear it exactly as it would sound!
May 31st, 2025  
