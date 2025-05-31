Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2337
Paaaand (and a little bit more) a bowl
I'm literally still reeling from the realisation that the cost of living crisis has really hit the high street market.
For so long, the market cries of 'Paaaaand a bowl' (and that perennial favourite 'Banaaaanas!') have echoed along the stalls. 'Paaaaand (and 20) a bowl' just doesn't have the same effect.
Oyster shells
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-05-31
31 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
31st May 2025
31st May 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8763
photos
181
followers
198
following
640% complete
View this month »
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
Latest from all albums
146
147
2336
148
149
150
2337
151
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
31st May 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
bowl
,
orange
,
market
,
price
,
tangerines
Susan Wakely
ace
Probably one less piece of fruit as well.
May 31st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image - even at £1.20 a bowl!
May 31st, 2025
Tim L
ace
Better than the alternative, shrinkflation.
Nice image. I'm amazed more people don't post colorful market photos, or are we just the lucky ones with colorful local markets ?
May 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
😂 you described the stall holders call perfectly-I can just hear it exactly as it would sound!
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nice image. I'm amazed more people don't post colorful market photos, or are we just the lucky ones with colorful local markets ?