Paaaand (and a little bit more) a bowl

I'm literally still reeling from the realisation that the cost of living crisis has really hit the high street market.For so long, the market cries of 'Paaaaand a bowl' (and that perennial favourite 'Banaaaanas!') have echoed along the stalls. 'Paaaaand (and 20) a bowl' just doesn't have the same effect.Oyster shells https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-05-31 31 May 2025Walthamstow E17