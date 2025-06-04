Siena: the Rise of Painting

The latest exhibition at the National Gallery - although I seem to have focused on sculpture. Fine expressive works of art from 14th century Italy.
Clockwise from top left:
- 13th century French ivory of virgin and child
- 14th century marble statue of young saint by Gano di Fazio
- 14th century altarpiece by Simone Martini
- 14th century fresco of four Poor Clares by Ambrogio Lorenzetti
- 14th century Christ discovered in the Temple by Simone Martini
- 14th century marble Man of Sorrows by Tino di Camaino