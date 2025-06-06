Sign up
Photo 2340
Bar session
Andy and Barn from the band join the evening session at Halsway Manor at the start of the Topette weekend.
6 June 2025
Near Crowcombe, Somerset
6th June 2025
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
6th June 2025 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
session
Susan Wakely
ace
Great smile.
June 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great photo…
June 8th, 2025
