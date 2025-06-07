Sign up
Photo 2341
Dancing to Topette
At the evening bal during the Topette weekend at Halsway Manor.
Halsway poppy
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-07
7 June 2025
Near Crowcombe, Somerset
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8778
photos
180
followers
197
following
641% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
7th June 2025 10:45pm
dance
dancing
dancers
bal
halsway manor
topette
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun I am sure.
June 10th, 2025
