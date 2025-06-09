Previous
Another breakfast with a view by boxplayer
Another breakfast with a view

At the Farmer's Table café on the Tortworth Estate, a nice find for breakfast off the M5.

9 June 2025
Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire
