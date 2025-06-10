Previous
The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by boxplayer
The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

A twisting little tale of murder from the queen of crime. Excellent surprise culprit.

10 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
Susan Wakely ace
I like a twist at the end.
June 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love that one, such a great twist.
June 10th, 2025  
