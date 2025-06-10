Sign up
Previous
Photo 2344
The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
A twisting little tale of murder from the queen of crime. Excellent surprise culprit.
Lavender on the way
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-10
10 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8780
photos
180
followers
197
following
642% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th June 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
bookmark
,
crime
,
agatha christie
,
read books
,
the murder of roger ackroyd
Susan Wakely
ace
I like a twist at the end.
June 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love that one, such a great twist.
June 10th, 2025
