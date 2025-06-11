Previous
Shakespeare's Globe by boxplayer
Shakespeare's Globe

Here to see Romeo and Juliet. Always a pleasure and wonderful imagining you're following in the footsteps of those Shakespearean theatre goers from 400 years ago - the original Globe theatre was only a few yards from this beautiful recreation.

11 June 2025
Southwark SE1
Lesley ace
Awesome!
June 11th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
That's extraordinary! I wonder if I've only seen outside pics before.
June 11th, 2025  
