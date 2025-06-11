Sign up
Photo 2345
Shakespeare's Globe
Here to see Romeo and Juliet. Always a pleasure and wonderful imagining you're following in the footsteps of those Shakespearean theatre goers from 400 years ago - the original Globe theatre was only a few yards from this beautiful recreation.
Water fountain with a view
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-11
11 June 2025
Southwark SE1
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8782
photos
180
followers
197
following
642% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
11th June 2025 1:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shakespeare
,
theatre
,
audience
,
globe theatre
,
shakespeare's globe
Lesley
ace
Awesome!
June 11th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
That's extraordinary! I wonder if I've only seen outside pics before.
June 11th, 2025
