Exit by boxplayer
Photo 2346

Exit

Looks very much like there used to be ways in and out of the tube station here at one time - but no longer. Didn't even know these were here - there's no entrance at all this side of Holloway Road.

15 June 2025
Highbury N5
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
That would be great to explore inside.
June 15th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Nice they are still there to see….its a bit like old schools with different entrances for girls & boys!
June 15th, 2025  
