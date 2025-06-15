Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2346
Exit
Looks very much like there used to be ways in and out of the tube station here at one time - but no longer. Didn't even know these were here - there's no entrance at all this side of Holloway Road.
Aloiampelos striatula
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-15
15 June 2025
Highbury N5
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8787
photos
180
followers
197
following
642% complete
View this month »
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
Latest from all albums
2344
2345
162
163
164
165
166
2346
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
15th June 2025 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
exit
,
street
,
closed
,
orange
,
bicycle
,
station
,
tube
,
underground
,
entrance
,
disused
,
tube station
,
underground station
,
electric bicycle
,
delivery rider
Susan Wakely
ace
That would be great to explore inside.
June 15th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Nice they are still there to see….its a bit like old schools with different entrances for girls & boys!
June 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close