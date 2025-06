A gripping tale set in the publishing industry with a protagonist who steals her friend's manuscript after her friend's freak death and passes it off as her own. Added complication - the friend was Asian American and the protagonist is white.Though gripping and covering a wide spectrum of current issues, I never felt I really knew what the author was aiming at and seriously unlikeable characters.A colourful corner of the garden https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-17 17 June 2025Walthamstow E17