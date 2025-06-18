Previous
Next
Cilla lives on by boxplayer
Photo 2347

Cilla lives on

Cilla Black worked as a cloakroom assist at the Cavern Club before her years of fame.

Simulacrum of wild https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-18

18 June 2025
Liverpool
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
643% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact