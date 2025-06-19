Previous
Waiting for the train by boxplayer
Photo 2348

Waiting for the train

At Liverpool Lime Street. The delayed train to London after a previously cancelled one. Always a joy.

19 June 2025
Liverpool
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
