Broad beans for supper by boxplayer
Photo 2349

Broad beans for supper

Will mix with feta and watermelon, perfect for this hot weather.

Garden robin https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-20

20 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Jo ace
Love broad beans
June 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Mmm nice combination…
June 20th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
They look nice veggie helping.
June 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
interesting salad mix!
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I love broad beans.
June 20th, 2025  
