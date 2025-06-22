Previous
Visit by boxplayer
Photo 2350

Visit

M is staying in mum's flat for a few days working on a PHD deadline. Too noisy in her own place in Dublin currently and the university library there has silly unhelpful summer hours.

She popped round to say hello and join Dave, mum and I in a barbecue.

Nature's bounty https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-22

22 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
643% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful photo….lovely smiles and togetherness
June 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful family photo! Such very lovely smiles!
June 22nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Mum looks fabulous! I think she has a new life! Lovely photo of three happy faces! Maillard be so happy to have some quiet!
June 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
Awesome portrait… nice smiles all around. It is crucial to have a good place to work on a PhD… I know all about that… I had an office in our basement when I was completing mine.
June 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely family photo.
June 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
lots of happy smiles Box'
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact