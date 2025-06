M is staying in mum's flat for a few days working on a PHD deadline. Too noisy in her own place in Dublin currently and the university library there has silly unhelpful summer hours.She popped round to say hello and join Dave, mum and I in a barbecue.Nature's bounty https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-22 22 June 2025Walthamstow E17