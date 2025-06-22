Sign up
Photo 2350
M is staying in mum's flat for a few days working on a PHD deadline. Too noisy in her own place in Dublin currently and the university library there has silly unhelpful summer hours.
She popped round to say hello and join Dave, mum and I in a barbecue.
Nature's bounty
22 June 2025
Walthamstow E17
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo….lovely smiles and togetherness
June 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful family photo! Such very lovely smiles!
June 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Mum looks fabulous! I think she has a new life! Lovely photo of three happy faces! Maillard be so happy to have some quiet!
June 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
Awesome portrait… nice smiles all around. It is crucial to have a good place to work on a PhD… I know all about that… I had an office in our basement when I was completing mine.
June 22nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely family photo.
June 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
lots of happy smiles Box'
June 22nd, 2025
