Steamy session by boxplayer
Photo 2354

Steamy session

Very very hot at this evening's session unsurprisingly on the hottest day so far - in the mid-30s.

Docklands green https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-30

30 June 2025
Canary Wharf E14
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes - it reached 22 up here! Nice action shot.
July 1st, 2025  
