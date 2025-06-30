Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2354
Steamy session
Very very hot at this evening's session unsurprisingly on the hottest day so far - in the mid-30s.
Docklands green
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-06-30
30 June 2025
Canary Wharf E14
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8810
photos
181
followers
198
following
644% complete
View this month »
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
Latest from all albums
176
177
178
179
180
2353
2354
181
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
30th June 2025 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
session
,
guitarist
,
fiddle
,
fiddler
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes - it reached 22 up here! Nice action shot.
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close