Previous
Photo 2355
Latest accessory
Dave can't shake off his companion.
Bee in action
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-02
2 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8813
photos
180
followers
198
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
2nd July 2025 5:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
cat
,
garden
,
visitor
,
companion
,
shoulder
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
😅😅 love it!
July 2nd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
July 2nd, 2025
Jo
ace
Great picture
July 2nd, 2025
