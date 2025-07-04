Sign up
Previous
Photo 2356
Me and my shadow
Arriving at Perugia airport.
4 July 2025
Near Perugia, Italy
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8816
photos
180
followers
198
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th July 2025 5:16pm
Tags
shadow
,
plane
,
flying
haskar
ace
Great shot.
July 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Well spotted
July 5th, 2025
