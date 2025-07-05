Previous
Sunset by boxplayer
Photo 2357

Sunset

From the terrace where we had nibbles, prosecco and dinner.

Basilica di Santa Chiara https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-05

5 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Kathy A ace
Lovely sunset
July 6th, 2025  
