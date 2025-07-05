Sign up
Previous
Photo 2357
Sunset
From the terrace where we had nibbles, prosecco and dinner.
Basilica di Santa Chiara
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-05
5 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8818
photos
180
followers
198
following
645% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
5th July 2025 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sun
,
view
,
orange
,
evening
Kathy A
ace
Lovely sunset
July 6th, 2025
