Previous
Anvil by boxplayer
Photo 2358

Anvil

The traditional thunder cloud in the distance, lighting up regularly with lightning as we got ready for dinner on the terrace.

Hearts on the terrace https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-06

6 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
646% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh fabulous, but I hope it stayed in the distance
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact