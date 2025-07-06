Sign up
Photo 2358
Anvil
The traditional thunder cloud in the distance, lighting up regularly with lightning as we got ready for dinner on the terrace.
6 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
6th July 2025
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
sky
,
cloud
,
storm
,
evening
,
thunder
Lesley
ace
Ooh fabulous, but I hope it stayed in the distance
July 7th, 2025
