Photo 2361
A lull
Between dinner and fruit.
This could get boring
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-09
9 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8826
photos
179
followers
198
following
646% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
9th July 2025 9:08pm
Tags
sunset
,
view
,
evening
,
terrace
Beverley
ace
Beautiful lull… gorgeous view
July 10th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
July 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I like the way you have the door/screen at that angle into the scene
July 10th, 2025
