View from the tower by boxplayer
Photo 2362

View from the tower

Dave and A gaze out to the surrounding hills from the villa tower.

10 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
Dianne ace
Lovely framing and light.
July 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I can imagine myself there.
July 11th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful light
July 11th, 2025  
