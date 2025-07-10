Sign up
Previous
Photo 2362
View from the tower
Dave and A gaze out to the surrounding hills from the villa tower.
Small pool
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-10
10 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8828
photos
179
followers
198
following
647% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th July 2025 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
view
,
tower
,
evening
,
arch
Dianne
ace
Lovely framing and light.
July 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I can imagine myself there.
July 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful light
July 11th, 2025
