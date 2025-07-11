Sign up
Previous
Photo 2363
Pool with a view
The local pool in the village - beautifully fresh and surrounded by hills.
Last sunset view
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-11
11 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8830
photos
179
followers
198
following
647% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
11th July 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
pool
,
hills
,
swimming pool
