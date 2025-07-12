Sign up
Previous
Photo 2364
Leaving day group photo
In the courtyard of the villa we stayed in.
Basilica of St Francis of Assisi
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-12
12 July 2025
San Gemini, Italy
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8832
photos
179
followers
198
following
647% complete
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2361
190
2362
191
2363
192
193
2364
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
12th July 2025 10:00am
Tags
group
Beverley
ace
Wonderful colourful happy group capture, plus lovely shadows on the wall…
July 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Good looking group
July 13th, 2025
