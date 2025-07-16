Sign up
Photo 2365
The man himself
Having popped into the William Morris Gallery and peeked at the latest exhibition Morris Mania, I was entertained to see this mini bust of the man himself on a garden wall as I walked to the high street.
Strawberry thief in neon
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-16
16 July 2025
Waltham E17
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
8837
photos
179
followers
198
following
647% complete
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
192
193
2364
194
195
196
2365
197
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
16th July 2025 11:02am
Tags
garden
,
bust
,
william morris
Beverley
ace
That’ll be fun…
July 16th, 2025
Jo
ace
Would love to see that exhibition
July 16th, 2025
