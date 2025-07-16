Previous
The man himself by boxplayer
Photo 2365

The man himself

Having popped into the William Morris Gallery and peeked at the latest exhibition Morris Mania, I was entertained to see this mini bust of the man himself on a garden wall as I walked to the high street.

Strawberry thief in neon https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-16

16 July 2025
Waltham E17
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
647% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
That’ll be fun…
July 16th, 2025  
Jo ace
Would love to see that exhibition
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact