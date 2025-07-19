Previous
Mosaic trail by boxplayer
Photo 2366

Mosaic trail

Apparently there's a trail of 10 wildlife mosaics along this road. This one with a bramble is very nice.

That man again https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-19

19 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Beverley ace
Beautiful…
July 19th, 2025  
