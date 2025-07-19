Sign up
Photo 2366
Mosaic trail
Apparently there's a trail of 10 wildlife mosaics along this road. This one with a bramble is very nice.
That man again
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-19
19 July 2025
Walthamstow E17
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
street
,
art
,
runner
,
mosaic
,
jogger
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
July 19th, 2025
