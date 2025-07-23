Sign up
Photo 2368
A plate of beige delights
For dinner at Halsway Manor. I was rather unnerved by the pale combination of food - vegetable wellington, potato croquettes, swede and cauliflower. Eatable if not the highlight of the week's catering.
Bar session
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-23
23 July 2025
Crowcombe, Somerset
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
23rd July 2025 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
vegetables
,
pale
,
beige
,
plate
,
potatoes
,
cauliflower
,
swede
Marj
ace
Yum !!
July 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Yes a touch of colour would have looked more appetising…..some runner beans perhaps! As long as it tasted good though. We eat with our eyes so food should look attractive!
July 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Peas & carrots would have looked a little more appetising perhaps…
July 29th, 2025
