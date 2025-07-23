Previous
A plate of beige delights by boxplayer
Photo 2368

A plate of beige delights

For dinner at Halsway Manor. I was rather unnerved by the pale combination of food - vegetable wellington, potato croquettes, swede and cauliflower. Eatable if not the highlight of the week's catering.

23 July 2025
Crowcombe, Somerset
Boxplayer

Marj
Yum !!
July 29th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
Yes a touch of colour would have looked more appetising…..some runner beans perhaps! As long as it tasted good though. We eat with our eyes so food should look attractive!
July 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Peas & carrots would have looked a little more appetising perhaps…
July 29th, 2025  
