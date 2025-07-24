Sign up
Photo 2369
Melodeon
Andy's one-row melodeon ready for the Leveret concert in the evening.
Thursday tutors concert
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-24
24 July 2025
Crowcombe, Somerset
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8852
photos
180
followers
197
following
649% complete
3
2
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
24th July 2025 7:37pm
instrument
,
bellows
,
castagnari
,
melodeon
,
halsway manor
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
July 30th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good shot
July 30th, 2025
