Photo 2370
Warwick Vacuum Shop
Now closed alas, but how wonderfully niche.
Wood and Cutting
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-26
26 July 2025
Warwick, Warwickshire
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8858
photos
180
followers
197
following
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
10
2
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
26th July 2025 11:05am
Tags
street
,
shop
,
closed
,
warwick
,
vacuum cleaners
Beverley
ace
I agree….
July 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a throw away society today.
July 31st, 2025
