Previous
Next
Warwick Vacuum Shop by boxplayer
Photo 2370

Warwick Vacuum Shop

Now closed alas, but how wonderfully niche.

Wood and Cutting https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-07-26

26 July 2025
Warwick, Warwickshire
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
649% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I agree….
July 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a throw away society today.
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact