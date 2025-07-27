Previous
Hoverfly by boxplayer
Hoverfly

A splendid specimen in the Airbnb garden of the hornet mimic hoverfly or Volucella zonaria.

27 July 2025
Warwick, Warwickshire
Zilli~ ace
Amazing close-up
July 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous
July 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great sharp closeup.
July 31st, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely close up.
July 31st, 2025  
